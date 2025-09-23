Head to Head Analysis: PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -15.47% -72.18% -9.55% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and PacificHealth Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $518.59 million 0.24 -$48.21 million ($0.42) -1.45 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 1 0 0 0 1.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given PacificHealth Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacificHealth Laboratories is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats Ascend Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands. It also owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries. The company sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

