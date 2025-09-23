Head to Head Comparison: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) & Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gafisa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gafisa and Toll Brothers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers $10.85 billion 1.21 $1.57 billion $13.61 10.02

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gafisa and Toll Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toll Brothers 1 4 8 2 2.73

Toll Brothers has a consensus target price of $149.79, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Gafisa.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 12.64% 17.42% 9.90%

Risk and Volatility

Gafisa has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Gafisa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

