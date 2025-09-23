Head-To-Head Contrast: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H. B. Fuller and Westaim”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. B. Fuller $3.57 billion 0.92 $130.26 million $1.85 32.79 Westaim $17.04 million 40.93 -$16.18 million ($1.40) -14.84

Risk & Volatility

H. B. Fuller has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. B. Fuller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

H. B. Fuller has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for H. B. Fuller and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. B. Fuller 1 3 2 1 2.43 Westaim 0 0 0 0 0.00

H. B. Fuller presently has a consensus price target of $67.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. Given H. B. Fuller’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H. B. Fuller is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares H. B. Fuller and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. B. Fuller 2.92% 11.50% 4.21% Westaim -118.02% -5.51% -4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of H. B. Fuller shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of H. B. Fuller shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H. B. Fuller beats Westaim on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment produces and supplies specialty industrial adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products for applications in various markets, including packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, and health and beauty. The Engineering Adhesives segment produces and supplies high performance industrial adhesives comprising reactive, light cure, two-part liquids, polyurethane, silicone, film, and fast cure products to the durable assembly, performance wood and textile, transportation, electronics, clean energy, aerospace and defense, appliance, heavy machinery, and insulating glass markets. The Construction Adhesives segment provides products used for tile setting, commercial roofing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and insulation applications, as well as caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors and retailers in the Americas, Europe, India, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

