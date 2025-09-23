Head to Head Survey: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CI&T alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 5 1 3.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 0.00

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Locafy.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

CI&T has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CI&T and Locafy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $439.11 million 1.67 $29.49 million $0.24 22.75 Locafy $2.76 million 3.37 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -5.47

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 7.27% 11.34% 6.05% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI&T beats Locafy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.