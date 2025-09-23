Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 294.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $180,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 473.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

