Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.