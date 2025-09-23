IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

