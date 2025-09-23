IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $201.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

