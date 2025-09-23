IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,410 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 132,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $4,796,779.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,800. This represents a 68.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386,158 shares of company stock worth $126,976,919. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

