IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,893 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,508,000 after buying an additional 514,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,224.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

