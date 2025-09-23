IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 980 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $11,715,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 225,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 206,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

