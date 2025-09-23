IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 350.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $743,039.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,553.60. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,312. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of INCY opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

