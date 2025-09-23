IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $301.00 target price on Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $315.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.05. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

