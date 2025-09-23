IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,621 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

