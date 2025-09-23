IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,713 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.