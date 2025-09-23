IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,509,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.67.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

