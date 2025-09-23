IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

