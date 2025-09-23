IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 45.4% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 87.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

