IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 636 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of H opened at $139.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on H. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.68.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

