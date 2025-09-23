Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct $APOC Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.56% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 227,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 1st quarter worth $4,223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Price Performance

APOC opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

