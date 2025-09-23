Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 58,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

