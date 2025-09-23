Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intel were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDF Gestion boosted its stake in Intel by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 187,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 149,192 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 153,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.