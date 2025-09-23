Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

