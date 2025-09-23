Invesco Large Cap Value ETF $PWV Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

