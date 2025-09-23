Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 998,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 184,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,275,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 901,777 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

