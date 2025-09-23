iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 366,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after buying an additional 307,775 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.