iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $29.17.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.