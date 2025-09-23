JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Holdings Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

