Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

