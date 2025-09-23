Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,607,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. Zacks Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

NYSE KGC opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Kinross Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

