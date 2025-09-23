Krilogy Financial LLC Has $48.34 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 246,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 28.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $256.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

