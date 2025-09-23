Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Head to Head Comparison

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and Kura Sushi USA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $963.71 million 7.88 $130.32 million $1.19 55.02 Kura Sushi USA $237.86 million 3.60 -$8.80 million ($0.80) -88.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of CAVA Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CAVA Group and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 7 10 1 2.67 Kura Sushi USA 0 5 5 0 2.50

CAVA Group currently has a consensus price target of $96.41, indicating a potential upside of 47.25%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $93.78, indicating a potential upside of 32.47%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Volatility & Risk

CAVA Group has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 12.98% 9.83% 5.75% Kura Sushi USA -3.48% -0.49% -0.27%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

