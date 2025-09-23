Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 612.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 510,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after acquiring an additional 438,576 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 1,658.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

