Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

