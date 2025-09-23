Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) Financial Contrast

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 10.53% 20.98% 7.21% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 3 14 3 0 2.00 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for APA and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

APA currently has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and Legacy Reserves”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $9.74 billion 0.87 $804.00 million $2.99 7.90 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

APA beats Legacy Reserves on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Legacy Reserves

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

