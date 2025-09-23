Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $9,449,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

