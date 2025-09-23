Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE MFC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

