Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Masco were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

