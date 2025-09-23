McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Stake Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,307,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

