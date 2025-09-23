MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,460.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,383.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,323.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.