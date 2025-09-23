Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,365.04. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.