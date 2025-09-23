Metsera (MTSR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ: MTSR) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2025 – Metsera was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2025 – Metsera was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2025 – Metsera was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2025 – Metsera is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2025 – Metsera was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2025 – Metsera had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/30/2025 – Metsera was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2025 – Metsera had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.