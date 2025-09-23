Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Metsera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Metsera Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSR opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Metsera has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metsera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Metsera in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,679,000.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

