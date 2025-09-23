Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 123.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Stephens began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

