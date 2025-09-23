Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 408,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

