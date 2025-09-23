Myecfo LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.