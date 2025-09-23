Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,443,000 after acquiring an additional 210,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $576.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

