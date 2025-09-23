Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $130.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

