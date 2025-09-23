NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.85.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

