Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.4%

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.