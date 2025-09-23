Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.4%
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
